New all-time low brings WD’s 1TB My Passport USB-C SSD to $150 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Western Digital 1TB My Passport Portable Solid-State Drive for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is $20 under our previous mention, amounts to 25% in savings, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Having just been released at the end of last month, WD’s latest portable SSD packs up to 1,050MB/s transfer speeds thanks to its built-in NVMe drive. There’s also out of the box Mac connectivity with USB-C in tow alongside rugged housing that can withstand 6.5-foot drops. WD rounds out the notable features here with a shock- as well as vibration-resistant casing and a 5-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the 1TB storage capacity can bring home the 500GB version of WD’s new portable SSD. This one delivers a more affordable $108 price tag alongside the same 1,050MB/s transfer speeds and the rugged housing. You’re just getting half the storage as above while making out for notably less.

Or if it’s the home media server you’re looking to upgrade, QNAP’s latest 4K transcoding 4-Bay NAS just dropped to an all-time low of $499 alongside a pair of other releases from the brand starting at $300. We’re also still tracking LaCie’s Rugged Pro 2TB Thunderbolt 3 SSD at $479 on top of everything else you’ll find in our Mac accessories guide.

WD 1TB My Passport Portable SSD features:

Save, access and protect the content that matters to you with the My Passport SSD, giving you accelerated read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s with NVMe technology. Help secure your drive and keep productivity flowing with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption. Resist drops of up to 6.5ft (1.98m) with a sleek, durable metal design that is both shock and vibration-resistant.

