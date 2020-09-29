Get a king-sized upgrade with Zinus’ Ultima 10-inch Mattress: $373 (Reg. $440)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Ultima Comfort 10-inch King Mattress for $373.18 shipped. That’s $67 off what it’s been averaging there and one of the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked in 2020. This mattress boasts “firm, customized support from layers of Pressure Relieving Comfort Foam and iCoil Pocketed Springs.” There are hundreds of independent coils throughout, which are said to “virtually eliminate any motion transfer.” High quality foam is also used, delivering a hybrid style that’s backed by a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you’re upgrading from a queen mattress that’s still in great condition, put it to use instead of throwing it out. Grabbing Zinus’ discounted Lorrick 18-inch Queen Bed Frame will let you outfit a guest room for $128.50. This deal shaves $42 off which matches the best price we’ve tracked in months.

While you’re at it, could your living room or home office use a coffee table? If so, we’ve spotted Walker Edison’s Modern Coffee Table within $1 of its Amazon low. It clocks in at a price of $159.50, which leaves you with $30 in savings.

Zinus Ultima Comfort 10-inch King Mattress features:

Firm, customized support from layers of Pressure Relieving Comfort Foam and iCoil Pocketed Springs

ICoil system is comprised of hundreds of independent iCoils to virtually eliminate any motion transfer

Only the Highest Quality of Foam – Foam is CertiPUR-US Certified for durability, performance and content

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!