Apple’s new TV show sale starts at $5: Southland, Big Bang Theory, many more

- Sep. 30th 2020 8:58 am ET

Following yesterday’s big Star Wars movie sale, Apple’s iTunes storefront is back again today with a nice selection of TV shows discounted to all-time low prices. You can save on a wide range of titles down below including Southland, Young Sheldon, The Big Bang Theory, and many more. All of which will become a permanent part of your library.

TV show deals highlight today’s sale

Headlining the latest iTunes sale is Southland The Complete Series for $29.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $50 here with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. Follow along across all five seasons as this Peabody Award-winning series that dives into LA’s police department.

Other notable deals include:

Swing by Tuesday’s iTunes movie sale for even more deals on big names like Star Wars, LEGO, various bundles, and additional price drops. You’ll find even more deals in our media guide from various other services.

Best Apple Deals

Best Media Deals

