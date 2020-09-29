Star Wars films hit all-time lows in latest Apple movie sale, more from $1

Apple’s latest movie sale features heavy discounts on Star Wars films with many titles hitting all-time low prices. That’s on top of various bundles being discounted and the usual $1 HD rental of the week. With fall weather upon us, now is a great time to load up your library with some fresh content. You’ll find all of our top picks below.

Star Wars films highlight today’s best deals

In the latest Apple movie sale you can pick up just about every Star Wars film for $9.99. That’s a 50% discount from the regular going rate and all-time lows in just about every instance. Every title will become a permanent addition to your library.

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Archive, which is down from the usual $5 price tag at competing services. It’s also a new all-time low as a rental with over 70% positive feedback from Rotten Tomatoes.

Guides

Best Media Deals

