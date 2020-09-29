Star Wars films hit all-time lows in latest Apple movie sale, more from $1

Apple’s latest movie sale features heavy discounts on Star Wars films with many titles hitting all-time low prices. That’s on top of various bundles being discounted and the usual $1 HD rental of the week. With fall weather upon us, now is a great time to load up your library with some fresh content. You’ll find all of our top picks below.
Star Wars films highlight today’s best deals
In the latest Apple movie sale you can pick up just about every Star Wars film for $9.99. That’s a 50% discount from the regular going rate and all-time lows in just about every instance. Every title will become a permanent addition to your library.
- The Phantom Menace
- Attack of the Clones
- Revenge of the Sith
- A New Hope
- The Empire Strikes Back
- Return of the Jedi
- The Force Awakens
- The Last Jedi
- The Rise of Skywalker
- Rogue One
- Solo
Other notable deals
- 5-film Kids & Family Collection: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Apocalypse Now: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Alien 4-film Collection: $32 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO 3-film Collection: $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Funhouse: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Back to the Future Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
- A Star is Born: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Blue Collar: $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Curious Case of Benjamin Button: $10 (Reg. $15)
- Argo: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Bad Boys II: $10 (Reg. $20)
- A Mighty Wind: $8 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is Archive, which is down from the usual $5 price tag at competing services. It’s also a new all-time low as a rental with over 70% positive feedback from Rotten Tomatoes.
