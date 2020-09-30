Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale offers Nike, adidas, more from $10

Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Callaway, The North Face, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the adidas Midweight 1/2 Zip Pullover that’s currently on sale for $49 and originally was priced at $65. This pullover is great for workouts, casual outings, or golfing. It comes in an array of fun color options and is rated 5/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket $75 (Orig. $159)
- Under Armour Rival Fleece Fleece $32 (Orig. $45)
- adidas Midweight 1/2 Zip Pullover $49 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Hyper Dry Pullover $38 (Orig. $70)
- Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Running Shoes $125 (Orig. $180)
- …and even more deals…
Another notable deal from this event is the women’s DSG Insulated Vest that’s marked down to $10. This vest is regularly priced at $60 and is a great option for this fall. Plus, you can choose from several color options and it’s highly packable for traveling or hiking.
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Element Long Sleeve Running Shirt $21 (Orig. $55)
- Nike Element Full Zip Running Hoodie $56 (Orig. $75)
- adidas Edge Lux 3 Shoes $33 (Orig. $85)
- adidas Kaptir X Shoes $45 (Orig. $85)
- DSG Insulated Vest $10 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
