Amazon has 192-loads of Gain original scent laundry detergent for $20 today

- Oct. 1st 2020 3:34 pm ET

Reg. $38 $20
Amazon is now offering four containers of Gain Laundry Detergent (original scent) for $20.20 with free shipping for Prime members. Head over to this 2-pack listing, clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and add a quantity of two to your cart to redeem the special price. Remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Usually as much as $38 for four containers, today’s deal is one of the best we have tracked and a great time to stock up. This is 192-loads total of Gain’s popular original scent laundry detergent. Compatible with cold load jobs as well as HE-rated washers, it is said to provide “6-weeks of freshness from wash until wear.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

While you’re at it, you might as well score a fresh pack of Gain Dryer Sheets for $6.50 Prime shipped. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers.

More on the Gain Laundry Detergent:

  • Liquid laundry detergent with brilliant cleaning performance that leaves behind a refreshing Gain Original scent. Smells great because it cleans great!
  • 6-weeks of freshness from wash until wear. Directions – Start water, add Gain, then add clothes
  • Smells great because it cleans great!
  • Works in all washing machines even in cold water

