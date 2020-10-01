Amazon has 192-loads of Gain original scent laundry detergent for $20 today

Amazon is now offering four containers of Gain Laundry Detergent (original scent) for $20.20 with free shipping for Prime members. Head over to this 2-pack listing, clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and add a quantity of two to your cart to redeem the special price. Remember to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want regular deliveries. Usually as much as $38 for four containers, today’s deal is one of the best we have tracked and a great time to stock up. This is 192-loads total of Gain’s popular original scent laundry detergent. Compatible with cold load jobs as well as HE-rated washers, it is said to provide “6-weeks of freshness from wash until wear.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

While you’re at it, you might as well score a fresh pack of Gain Dryer Sheets for $6.50 Prime shipped. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the lowest possible price. Rated 4+ stars from over 11,000 Amazon customers.

You’ll want to head over to our fashion guide to upgrade your fall/winter wardrobe. Some highlights include GAP’s Feel Good Sale, today’s Levi’s Fall Sale, and the Dockers Mid-Season event from $15, among many others.

More on the Gain Laundry Detergent:

Liquid laundry detergent with brilliant cleaning performance that leaves behind a refreshing Gain Original scent. Smells great because it cleans great!

6-weeks of freshness from wash until wear. Directions – Start water, add Gain, then add clothes

Smells great because it cleans great!

Works in all washing machines even in cold water