Citizen, Timex, Fossil, + Skagen watches drop as low as $20.50 (Up to 41% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a nice selection of Citizen, Timex, Fossil, and Skagen watches discounted as low as $20.50. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch (BM7262-57A) for $109.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish Eco-Drive watch never needs a battery and is powered by any light source. Its case measures 40mm and there’s a date is displayed on its winter white dial. Water-resistance is rated to withstand depths of up to 330-feet. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.
More watches on sale:
- Timex Ironman Essential Urban: $26 (Reg. $32)
- Timex Command Urban: $79 (Reg. $99)
- Timex Norway Casual: $80.50 (Reg. $109)
- Timex Quartz Casual: $20.50 (Reg. $25+)
- Skagen Blue: $33 (Reg. $48)
- Skagen Colden: $44 (Reg. $75)
- Fossil Coachman: $70 (Reg. $85)
And if nothing above is to your liking, we’ve also spotted Skagen’s minimalistic Signatur Watches at $71. These offer up sleek styling and a genuine leather band. Additionally, you can also find Garmin’s Captain America Smartwatch for $350, with a few others priced from $95.
Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch features:
- Eco-drive is fueled by light so it never needs a battery. Case diameter : 40 mm
- Date
- Gold tone stainless steel case
- Roman numeral markers on winter white dial
- Water-resistant to 100 M (330 feet)
