Citizen, Timex, Fossil, + Skagen watches drop as low as $20.50 (Up to 41% off)

- Oct. 1st 2020 2:06 pm ET

0

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a nice selection of Citizen, Timex, Fossil, and Skagen watches discounted as low as $20.50. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch (BM7262-57A) for $109.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish Eco-Drive watch never needs a battery and is powered by any light source. Its case measures 40mm and there’s a date is displayed on its winter white dial. Water-resistance is rated to withstand depths of up to 330-feet. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

And if nothing above is to your liking, we’ve also spotted Skagen’s minimalistic Signatur Watches at $71. These offer up sleek styling and a genuine leather band. Additionally, you can also find Garmin’s Captain America Smartwatch for $350, with a few others priced from $95.

Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch features:

  • Eco-drive is fueled by light so it never needs a battery. Case diameter : 40 mm
  • Date
  • Gold tone stainless steel case
  • Roman numeral markers on winter white dial
  • Water-resistant to 100 M (330 feet)

