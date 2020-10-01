Citizen, Timex, Fossil, + Skagen watches drop as low as $20.50 (Up to 41% off)

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a nice selection of Citizen, Timex, Fossil, and Skagen watches discounted as low as $20.50. Our top pick is the Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch (BM7262-57A) for $109.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $10 of the lowest price we have tracked. This stylish Eco-Drive watch never needs a battery and is powered by any light source. Its case measures 40mm and there’s a date is displayed on its winter white dial. Water-resistance is rated to withstand depths of up to 330-feet. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more watches on sale.

More watches on sale:

And if nothing above is to your liking, we’ve also spotted Skagen’s minimalistic Signatur Watches at $71. These offer up sleek styling and a genuine leather band. Additionally, you can also find Garmin’s Captain America Smartwatch for $350, with a few others priced from $95.

Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel Watch features:

Eco-drive is fueled by light so it never needs a battery. Case diameter : 40 mm

Date

Gold tone stainless steel case

Roman numeral markers on winter white dial

Water-resistant to 100 M (330 feet)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!