CORSAIR’s latest release is the K100 RGB Gaming Keyboard. Offering both Cherry MX Speed or CORSAIR OPX Optical-Mechanical switches, the K100 packs quite a few features that the company is introducing here. Something else that CORSAIR is introducing here is the AXON Hyper-Processing Technology, which delivers input at up to “4-times faster than conventional gaming keyboards.” But, that’s not all, keep reading to find out everything there is about the brand-new CORSAIR K100 RGB Gaming Keyboard.

CORSAIR’s K100 RGB packs a brand-new AXON Hyper-Processor

While most keyboards work very similarly when it comes to processing your keystrokes, the CORSAIR K100 RGB utilizes an all-new AXON Hyper-Processor. This offers “peak performance unmatched by any other gaming keyboard on the market today” according to CORSAIR. You’ll find that the AXON enables native 4,000Hz hyper-polling and 4,00Hz key scanning, which registers your keypresses at “up to four times faster than a standard gaming keyboard.” This should give you a slight edge when online gaming, as a faster response time could be the difference between you, or your opponent shooting first.

You’ll also find a choice of two different switches here, the more traditional Cherry MX Speed silver models or a “hyper-fast” 1.0mm actuation CORSAIR OPX optical-mechanical switch, both of which are optimized to work with the AXON Hyper-Processor for extremely fast input.

An aluminum build is accentuated with 44-zone RGB, making this keyboard rugged and customizable

If there’s one thing CORSAIR is known for, it’s their premium build. The K100 RGB is no exception, as it totes an all-aluminum frame. This is accentuated with “vibrant” per-key RGB backlighting, as well as a 44-zone RGB Light Edge that runs along the sides and top of the keyboard. This allows you to customize it even further than just the keys themselves, and can give your desk unique lighting effects that most other keyboards lack. You’ll even find a detachable, soft-textured leatherette palm rest with memory foam at the bottom of this keyboard that makes sure you won’t tire of using the CORSAIR K100 RGB.

CORSAIR iCUE runs the show

As expected, CORSAIR iCUE runs the show here for in-depth customization. This means you’ll be able to remap keys, program macros, and more. The six dedicated macro keys are also compatible with Elgato Stream Deck software, which makes this the perfect option for both gamers and streamers.

CORSAIR also included an all-new multi-function iCUE control wheel, which delivers “convenient command over backlighting, media jogging, or [works] as an addition scroll function in creative applications or games.” This is fully programmable in iCUE and can perform just about any function that you can program. At the back, there’s even a USB pass-through port that allows you to plug an additional device into your keyboard. Plus, the 8MB of onboard storage can store up to 200 profiles with custom macros, settings, and up to 20 layers of RGB lighting.

Pricing and availability

The CORSAIR K100 RGB Gaming Keyboard is available for $229.99 now from Amazon, Best Buy, CORSAIR, and other authorized retailers. Be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys for our upcoming review of the CORSAIR K100 RGB Gaming Keyboard.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!