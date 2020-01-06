CORSAIR, along with one of its latest purchases, Elgato, just launched a selection of gear to make your streaming life easier at CES 2020. You’ll find the Elgato 4K60 S+ external capture card with 4K60 HDR10 capabilities, the Elgato Key Light Air, which offers customizable LED studio lighting in a small package and the CORSAIR K95 RGB PLATINUM XT mechanical keyboard that integrated with Elgato Stream Deck for an all-in-one experience.

Nomad Base Station

Elgato’s Key Light Air provides soft illumination at your desk

If you’ve ever been in a conference call or tried to stream yourself while gaming, then you likely know how hard it is to get quality light to illuminate your face without blowing anything out. Soft shadows were never easy and used to require large lightboxes. However, the original Elgato Key Light changed the game when it was released, offering this capability in an easy-to-use package. The Elgato Key Light Air gives the same customizable LED studio lighting capabilities in a more compact form factor that lets it fit into any setup.

Offering 80 “premium OSRAM LEDs” and a multi-layer diffusion technology, each LED panel outputs around 1,400 lumens of light and in a full-color spectrum. Whether you’re planning to be on conference calls or stream the latest game, these lights are a must. Plus, the free app on iOS, Android, Windows, or Mac lets you control these lights wirelessly, and they can easily mount using a telescopic pole that attaches to a freestanding base.

CORSAIR’s K95 RGB PLATINUM XT integrates with Elgato Stream Deck

The Elgato Stream Deck is probably one of the best innovations for streaming in recent memory. However, until now, it required having a secondary mini keyboard (of sorts) to use. Well, CORSAIR’s latest K95 RGB PLATINUM XT keyboard integrates directly with the software, letting you take advantage of Elgato’s streamlined approach with ease. The keyboard ties into Elgato Stream Deck software, allowing users program custom streaming commands onto the K95 RGB PLATINUM XT’s dedicated macro keys.

Included in the keyboard’s box, you’ll find a secondary set of blue S-key keycaps that let you visually know which keys are used for streaming, and which are for gaming. Coming with three different switch types, CHERRY MX Brown, SPEED Silver, or MX Blue, you’ll be sure to find the proper switch for your setup.

9to5Toys’ take

I love how easy it’s becoming to stream these days. The launch of the 4K60 S+ lets people use what they already have to stream high-quality content, getting rid of the requirement of having a free PCIe slot in your machine. The Key Light Air provides super easy-to-use lighting in just about all scenarios, making sure that your stream is perfectly illuminated. And this keyboard will become a must for streamers, helping to make sure that they can have what they need within arms reach at all times, without adding extra gear to their desk.

Pair these releases with Twitch’s launch of Twitch Studio for streaming, and you’ve got one super easy to use set up that lets anyone start streaming no matter what their previous knowledge is.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!