CRAFTSMAN’s 53-Pc. Drill/Driver Set falls as low as $15 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 53-piece Drill/Driver Set for $15.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Opt for in-store pickup at Lowe’s to snag it for $14.98. You can also check out with $45+ in-cart there to receive free shipping. Today’s deal shaves up to 25% off with Lowe’s offer matching the previous low we’ve tracked. Buyers receive an abundance of both drill and driver bits in this set. Each drilling solution features a black oxide split-point design which is said offer “enhanced hole drilling performance.” Every piece in this kit is constructed with shock-resistant tool steel to provide “maximum durability.” A bundled case makes it a cinch to tote this set around your job site. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Those of you chasing sheer affordability should have a look at SKIL’s 33-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $6. Despite having such a low price, buyers will receive a wide variety of tips. Even better, an extremely compact design allows this set easily fit in a pocket. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 500 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, be sure to peek at the deal we spotted yesterday on two CRAFTSMAN Utility Knives. You can snatch them up for $3.50 each at Amazon, paving the way for 22% in savings. These are great for projects, opening packages, and the list goes on.

CRAFTSMAN 53-Pc. Drill/Driver Set features:

Constructed with shock-resistant tool steel for maximum durability

Cnc-machined bit tip ensures precise fit in Screw heads reducing opportunity for cam-out

Compatible with the versatile portable storage system.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!