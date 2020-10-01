Score JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for $140 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $139.95 shipped in several colors. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and matches the second-best we’ve seen this year. Wrapped in an IPX7 waterproof casing, JBL’s Charge 4 packs dual passive radiators to deliver “powerful, ear catching sound” that you can listen to pretty much anywhere. Even though you’re not likely to be taking advantage of its water-resistance at the beach or pool anytime soon, that can come in handy for rocking out in the shower and more. You’re also looking at 20-hour battery life per charge and a built-in 2.4A USB port for refueling a smartphone. Over 12,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. More below.

Bring home a new portable Bluetooth speaker for even less when you consider the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $22 instead. This alternative isn’t quite as powerful in the audio department as the featured JBL option, but it packs IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Plus, over 40,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a pair of discounts on Marshall retro portable Bluetooth speakers from $200. Last month, JBL also took the wraps off a collection of new speakers starting at $40, which you’ll want to check out all the details on right here.

JBL Charge 4 features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

