Save up to 33% on Marshall’s retro portable Bluetooth speakers from $200

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Tufton Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and matches our previous mention for the second-best to date. Sporting the vintage-inspired design that Marshall is known for, it’s Tufton speaker packs an old school form-factor alongside up to 20-hours of portable listening per charge. On the inside, there’s a 3-way audio array with rear-facing driver and 40Hz – 20kHz frequency response range. Over 220 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for another Marshall speaker discount.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker for $199.99. Down from $300, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low and saves you 33%. Kilburn II delivers much of the same retro stylings as the lead deal, but in a more compact package with 20-hours of battery life and a built-in carrying handle. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 855 customers.

If you’d just prefer to listen to tunes at home, Sony’s XB72 Speaker features some built-in strobe lighting and a microphone input at $198. And for the latest from Marshall, be sure to check out all the details on its refreshed Emberton speaker which now comes in a new brass colorway.

Marshall Tufton Speaker features:

Enjoy over 20 hours of playtime on a single charge with this Marsha ll Tufton portable Bluetooth speaker. Bluetooth 5.0 technology connects to a variety of wireless devices with a range of up to 30 feet, while a three-way system produces clear and deep sound across all frequencies. This Marshall Tufton portable Bluetooth speaker features flush-mounted corner caps for added durability.

