Sonos Playbar upgrades your home theater at $379 (Refurb, Orig. $599)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the certified refurbished Sonos Playbar for $379 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 and Sonos typically charges $499 for a refurb when in-stock. Today’s deal tops our previous mention by $50. Playbar upgrades your home theater audio experience with a forward-facing speaker and robust internals. Plus you’ll be able to stream all of your favorite music services, like Spotify and Apple Music, directly to your new speaker. Includes an optical input and a 1-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For a lower-cost alternative, ditch the wireless subwoofer and go with VIZIO’s 29-inch 2.0-Channel Soundbar instead. You’ll still see a notable sound upgrade from most TV systems, but will miss out on the extra low-end features, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. But the $79 price tag takes a nice chunk off the top and saves some money along the way. Rated 4/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet, which makes it a perfect pair with today’s lead deal.

Our home theater guide is currently filled with a number of deals to take your viewing experience to the next level. That includes a great price drop on Google’s new Chromecast bundled with Netflix for $90.

Sonos Playbar features:

Transform your movie and music experience with this refurbished Sonos Playbar soundbar. The adjustable bass and treble controls enable customization, while three tweeters and six mid-woofers deliver powerful, well-balanced sound. This Sonos Playbar soundbar has side panel buttons and LED lights for adjusting settings easily, and Wi-Fi connectivity lets you stream audio smoothly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!