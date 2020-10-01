Save $80 on Microsoft’s Surface Go 2 128GB at a new all-time low of $549

B&H is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Go 2 Core M3/8GB/128GB for $549 shipped. Typically fetching $629, today’s offer is one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, beats our previous mention by $1, and is a new all-time low. Sporting a 10.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display, Surface Go 2 is an ideal machine for students or more causal users who just want to browse the web and do other light tasks. Alongside support for a Type Cover to upgrade the experience, there’s also Surface Pen integration for more art-oriented folks. On top of the 128GB of solid-state storage, you can also count on 8GB of RAM and a USB-C port. Over 265 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab Microsoft’s official Surface Go Type Cover and complete your mobile workstation. It magnetically snaps to the Surface Go 2 and features a built-in kickstand, full backlit keyboard, and large trackpad, all of which will make getting work done even easier.

If the 2-in-1 features of the Surface Go 2 aren’t worth the more premium price tag to you, we’re still tracking up to $80 in savings on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. These Android tablets deliver 10-inch displays and are on sale from $280. Or just check out all of the Chromebook deals that are still live right here.

Surface Go 2 features:

New Surface Go 2 is perfectly portable, with a bigger 10.5” touchscreen, better resolution, and long battery life designed to keep up with you and your family. Use it like a laptop or tablet for everyday tasks. Surface Go Type Cover and Surface Pen sold separately.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!