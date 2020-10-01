Upgrade to a 75-inch TCL 4K Roku Smart TV for just $543 (Save 30%)

- Oct. 1st 2020 9:01 am ET

0

Walmart is currently offering the TCL 4-Series 75-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart TV for $542.73 shipped. Typically fetching $780 at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. No matter how you slice it, being able to add a 75-inch smart TV to your setup at this price makes today’s discount worth a closer look. Alongside its 4K resolution, there’s also HDR support, built-in access to various streaming services, and Alexa as well as Assistant voice control. That’s on top of four HDMI inputs, optical, and a USB port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 570 customers. More details can be found below the fold.

Those who can live without a massive 75-inch screen in their home theater will want to check out TCL’s 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV at $280 instead. This offering packs much of the same punch in the feature department, just with a smaller screen and more affordable price tag. But you’ll still enjoy built-in streaming service support and 4K HDR picture, not to mention a 4.5/5 star rating from over 25,000 customers.

If you’re just looking to step up the audio quality of an existing setup, this morning we spotted a notable offer on the Sonos Playbar in refurbished condition at $379. That’s on top of everything else in our home theater guide like this bundle deal on Google’s all-new Chromecast at $90. Plus, don’t forget to check out the latest hardware unveils from Roku.

TCL 75-inch 4K HDR Roku Smart TV features:

The 4-Series Roku TV delivers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming channels. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. In addition, your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are upscaled to near Ultra HD resolution with 4K Upscaling.

