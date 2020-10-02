AirPods drop to $151 for a limited time from the usual $199 price tag

- Oct. 2nd 2020 6:53 am ET

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $151 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $199 with Amazon often charging around $179. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked at this retailer. Apple’s AirPods feature a sleek design and the brand’s H1 chip for access to various features like Hey Siri. This model ships with the wireless charging case, too. You’ll be able to toss your AirPods on a compatible Qi charger and power-up without having any pesky wires to worry about. Learn more about today’s lead deal and all of its functionality here.

Save nearly $90 and opt for Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds. You will miss out on deep iOS integration and Hey, Siri support, but there’s still a lot to like here. Check out my review for additional details. Over 1,100 Amazon customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. A selection of first-party Apple Watch bands are being heavily discounted right now, as well.

Apple AirPods feature:

  • Case can be charged either wirelessly using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using the Lightning connector
  • Charges quickly in the case
  • Listen and talk all day with multiple charges from the Wireless Charging Case
  • Automatically on, automatically connected
  • Easy setup for all your Apple devices

