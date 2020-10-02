You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Recently, elago introduced a set of AirPods Pro cases with a fun ice cream-inspired design. This hardly the brand’s first foray into nostalgia geared towards Apple devices. But the elago ice cream case takes a fun approach that’s a bit different than its other offerings. Available in a host of different flavors, we’re checking out the latest accessory release from elago in today’s Tested with 9to5Toys review. Head below for a quick overview and a hands-on look at the elago ice cream cases for AirPods Pro.

elago ice cream cone case for AirPods Pro

Over the past few years, elago has brilliantly created this lineup of silicone cases for a wide range of Apple products. By relying on that material for the bulk of its offerings, the company is able to quickly recreate accessories for Apple’s latest release.

The latest new offering is an AirPods Pro case designed to look like an ice cream cone. It’s available in five different bright colors that reflect different flavors you might find on a cone.

The actual AirPods Pro case sits within elago’s silicone wrapping. There’s a cutout about two-thirds of the way up, which is where the lid opens, as you’re likely familiar with. You’ll also find an integrated key hook, as well, for attaching the case to your bag and the like.

More on elago’s latest AirPods Pro case:

Cooling off in the summer important to protect yourself; protect your AirPods Pro in the same way! Made from premium silicone material, the Ice Cream Case protects from drops, dirts, and oils from daily use – keep your case looking brand new!

Tested with 9to5Toys

There are essentially two ways to look at elago’s expansive offerings of AirPod and Apple Watch accessories. They are high on fun and a great way to add a splash of color to your setup. However, there’s not much in the way of functionality. In fact, some may argue that by making the cases bulkier, some functionality is lost.

I generally point to the idea that elago does a great job of bringing some fun and unique products to market that differ from more bland case options. That said, I’m certain that the ice cream cone cases aren’t going to be for everyone.

From a functionality standpoint, all of the ports and access to wireless charging remain intact. However, you’re going to be adding quite a bit of bulk here, so just know that upfront. elago continues to include all the necessary 3M stickies to ensure a tight and secure fit along with a keychain for added functionality.

With your choice of five different colors, the ice cream cone lineup is a fun way to add a splash of color. Just be aware that it comes at the cost of a bulkier AirPods Pro experience.

