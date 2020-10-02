Siri-enabled heating awaits with Emerson’s Touch Thermostat at $128 (Save 24%)

Amazon is currently offering the Emerson Sensi Touch HomeKit Thermostat for $127.72 shipped. Down from its $169 going rate that you’ll find at Home Depot, today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings, comes within $12 of the 2020 low, and is one of the best we’ve seen otherwise. Delivering support for all three major voice assistants, you’ll be able to integrate the Emerson Sensi Touch with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. There’s also smartphone control for setting schedules and automations, as well. Or if you’d prefer to adjust temperature settings right from the thermostat itself, there’s a built-in touchscreen display. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Go with the standard Emerson Sensi Themostat for $106 at Amazon to save some extra cash. Aside from ditching the touchscreen display, you’ll benefit from much of the same features like Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control. It’ll also provide much of the same energy-saving functionality as the lead deal with scheduling support and more.

Now that you’ve taken care of upgrading the thermostat ahead of winter, it’s time to step up the rest of your setup. Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other discounts on everything from fingerprint-enabled locks to TP-Link power strips, dimmer switches, and more from $20.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

