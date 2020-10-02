Lockly Secure Plus Smart Lock packs a fingerprint reader at $194 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the Lockly Secure Plus Fingerprint Smart Lock for $194.21 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $250 going rate that you’ll find at Lowe’s, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats the previous price cut by $21, and marks a new all-time low. Lockly Secure Plus supports four different ways to unlock the front door highlighted by a built-in fingerprint sensor. There’s also the option to use your iPhone or Android device, type in a pin code on its touchscreen display, or just bust out the old fashioned keys. It sports a Satin Nickel design that’ll blend in with most existing door hardware. Over 285 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More details can be found below the fold.

While the Lockly Secure Plus can be brought into your Alexa and Assistant setup when paired with its Link Smart Hub add-on, going with Wyze Wi-Fi Smart Lock at $108 is a great way to save further. You’ll be ditching the built-in fingerprint reader, touchscreen, and ability to use a key, but will get voice control for a much more affordable price. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find additional ways to expand your setup regardless of which voice assistant is at the helm. The Schlage Encode Smart Lock is still marked down to $204 alongside upwards of 33% in savings on TP-Link smart home gear from $20.

Lockly Secure Plus features:

Unlock your door using the built-in advanced 3D fingerprint sensor. Unlike other smart locks, Lockly only uses high-quality capacitive fingerprint sensors which only recognizes fingerprints unlike less secure optical readers. Stores up to 99 unique fingerprints.

