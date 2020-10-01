Save up to 33% on TP-Link smart power strips, dimmer switches, more from $20

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart 6-Outlet Power Strip for $59.31 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new 2020 low. TP-Link’s smart power strip expands your Alexa or Assistant setup with six outlets that can be individually controlled to turn off a variety of lamps or appliances. On top of voice control, you’ll also be able to set schedules and automations in the companion smartphone app. Plus, you’ll also find three 2.4A USB ports for charging devices that round out the notable features here. Over 1,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $20.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting a selection of other TP-Link Kasa smart home accessories when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find all the notable discounts in the list below.

Other notable TP-Link Kasa deals:

If the TP-Link gear on sale today isn’t going to cut it for your next smart home upgrade, be sure to hit up a collection of other deals still live right here. Earlier today, the refurbished Ring Stick Up Cam Battery dropped to $60 alongside a $46 discount on the Schlage Encode Smart Lock and everything else in our smart home guide.

TP-Link Kasa 6-Outlet Power Strip features:

With independent control of 6 devices and extra USB ports to charge 3 others, the kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights. Remotely control each outlet with the kasa smart app or use voice commands with Alexa, Google assistant, or Microsoft cortana.

