Smartphone Accessories: mophie portable Powerstation Plus $25 (50% off), more

Amazon currently offers the mophie Powerstation Plus Power Bank for $25 shipped in Space Grey. Having dropped from $50, today’s offer saves you 50% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. For comparison, other styles sell for $55 or more at Amazon. Delivering a 6000mAh internal battery, this portable power bank has an integrated cable with Lightning or microUSB connectors for refueling iPhones, headphones, and more. There’s also a 2.1A USB port for plugging in another device and a Space Grey colorway completes the package to blend in with the rest of your Apple accessories. Over 280 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

These low-profile universal batteries feature an elegant design and a built-in switch-tip charging cable with micro USB and Lightning connectors for added convenience. 6,000mAh battery delivers an additional 24 hours giving you the power to do more. Push the integrated power indicator button to display the charging status and current battery life of your powerstation. Never carry a charging cable again. The mophie power station plus universal battery combines a compact design, premium feel and built-in switch-tip charging cable that charges both Apple and micro USB devices.

