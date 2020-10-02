NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro Gaming 802.11ac Router falls to $149 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR300 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $149 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Down from its $200 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $5 of the all-time low from April, and matches the second-best to date. NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro upgrades your network with up to 1.75Gb/s speeds, four Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a bevy of gaming-focused features. It comes equipped with a designated express lane for gaming traffic to “bypass network congestion and reduce lag spikes, jumps, and jitters.” And it’s also said to be optimized for games like Overwatch, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,600 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking to give your parents’ setup or something of the sorts a bit of a boost, going with NETGEAR Nighthawk Smart Router at $86 means you can save even more. This alternative still sports 802.11ac speeds, but lacks the gaming features. It’ll still dish out 1.7Gb/s throughout as well, and carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 59,000 customers.

Don’t forget, we’re also still tracking a 20% discount on this hybrid DOCSIS 3.0 and 802.11ac ARRIS Router at $147. And don’t forget to check out NETGEAR’s newest Orbi release, which combines a Wi-Fi 6 and DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem as the first of its kind. Get all the details right here.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming Router features:

The XR300 Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router improves your online gaming experience by optimizing your network performance and prioritizing gaming traffic, reducing lag and increasing the fun. Works with current gaming systems, such as PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and more. Amp up your WiFi with AC1750 dual-band router that delivers blazing fast speeds up to 1.75 Gbps.

