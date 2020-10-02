Save up to $60 on Samsung’s best-selling Galaxy Smartwatch starting at $220

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch at $239.99 shipped for the 46mm version. Having originally fetched $349, it has been more recently trending around $300 with today’s offer saving you 20%, beating our previous mention by $9, and coming within $1 of the all-time low. You can also score the 42mm model at $220, down from its $260 going rate. Centered around a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch rocks a stainless steel casing with added IP68 water-resistance and up to 4-days of battery life on a single charge. There’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and earlier in the year Samsung also brought hand washing timer functionality into the mix. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Both of the featured versions of Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch include silicone bands. But if you’re looking for something a bit more stylish to wear outside of workouts, this highly-rated metal link band at $14 will pair perfectly with the smartwatch’s stainless steel finish. Or you could double down on the fitness look with a Nike-inspired band for $8.

Yesterday’s deals on the Garmin Captain America Smartwatch is still taking $50 off the unique wearable and returning its price to an all-time low at $350. That’s on top of the Fossil smartwatch sale from $54 that’s still ongoing with 30% off. You’ll also find even more in our fitness tracker guide.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch features:

Stay connected on the move with this 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support and includes 0.75GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage for music, photos and more. This 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in silver and uses Gorilla Glass DX+ technology for added protection against accidental fall damage.

