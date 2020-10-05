Amazon electronics gift guide details this year’s hottest tech and more

- Oct. 5th 2020 10:52 am ET

0

While Prime Day has yet to even commence, Amazon is already looking toward the holiday shopping season. This morning, the online giant officially unveiled its popular Black Friday shopping guides. Amazon is offering up a range of curated gifts, as it does every year, in the hopes of making your shopping experience a bit easier. First up, we’ll be taking a look at Amazon’s electronics guide, which offers a selection of gifts from under $100 for the budget-conscious, along with a host of pricier gifts that cover all of the latest tech and more. You’ll find all of our top picks from this year’s Amazon electronics gift guide down below.

Amazon electronics gift guide covers all price points

Every year Amazon rolls outs holiday gift guides, and every year it feels a bit too early. That seems especially true in 2020, as we’ve not even yet marked Prime Day off our list yet. And while Amazon’s big summer shopping event has been pushed to next week, we’re just under two months away from Black Friday, so the holiday preparations are under way as well.

As with years before, Amazon has a selection of curated gift guides for various tech categories for 2020. That includes audio, computers, mobile tech, and content creation. This makes it easier to sort through each sub guide and find a list of gift ideas for the techie on your list. Below you’ll find some of our favorite gift ideas from each section.

Apple Watch SE sure to be a hot gift

From the day Apple launched the Apple Watch SE, it was set up to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. With many of the same Series 5 and 6 features in tow at a more affordable price, it’s no surprise that Apple Watch SE is on Amazon’s tech gift guide. Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to have one last hoorah this holiday season, but expect SE to be the real winner.

Mobile content creation takes center stage

Content creation is expected to be a big hit in the current online climate, and that’s reflected in Amazon’s gift guide. A wide selection of cameras and accessories are heavily featured this time around. One standout is the new DJI OM 4, which was just recently released. This smartphone gimbal should take your mobile content creation to a whole new level.

Echo Glow

Under $100 for the budget-friendly buy

Amazon has a nice selection of under $100 tech gifts for those on a tighter budget this year. The Echo Glow Light is a fun and affordable way to expand your smart home setup. Consider going with this fun multi-colored light as an alternative to other options in the same category this year.

We’ll be offering breakdowns of all of Amazon’s holiday gift guides for 2020 in the coming days.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news.

