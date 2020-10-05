Save up to $400 on Apple’s i9 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon all-time lows

Update: Amazon is now taking $400 off Apple’s i9 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro i9 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,449 shipped. Down from its $2,799 price tag, today’s offer is good for a $350 discount and matches the Amazon all-time low tracked only once before. The 512GB model is also on sale for $2,099, down from $2,399 right now. With Apple’s refreshed Magic keyboard at the center of the experience, 16-inch MacBook Pro packs 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU to help you tackle various workloads. You’ll also find four Thunderbolt 3 ports alongside the Touch Bar and its new physical escape key. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Spend a portion of your savings to pick up Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $40. If you’re upgrading from a setup with a lot of USB-A devices or just want to pair it with an external display, grabbing a USB-C hub like this is a must. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Head over to our Apple guide for even more deals today. Notably, we’re tracking AirPods at $151 from the usual $199 price tag. That’s on top of a chance to score a $100 Apple Gift Card bundled with $10 in Target credit for $95 and a collection of movies at iTunes including James Bond flicks and more from $5.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

The Apple 16″ MacBook Pro features a 16″ Retina Display, a Magic Keyboard with a redesigned scissor mechanism, a six-speaker high-fidelity sound system, and an advanced thermal design. This MacBook Pro also features an AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics card, a 7nm mobile discrete GPU designed for pro users. With 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM, pro users will be able to tackle GPU-intensive tasks with this MacBook Pro.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!