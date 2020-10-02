James Bond bundles highlight new Apple weekend movie sale, more from $5

- Oct. 2nd 2020 8:43 am ET

0

It’s been a huge week on Apple’s iTunes storefront so far as numerous sales have kicked off, including a $3 Halloween movie promotion, Star Wars titles heavily discounted, alongside various TV series. Now, Apple is taking the wraps off another promotion as we head into the weekend with great prices on James Bond films alongside a host of $5 price drops. Hit the jump for all the best deals.

James Bond deals highlight today’s sale

Apple is marking down a number of James Bond bundles to $30 as part of this weekend’s sale. You’d typically pay $50 for movie collections, which has only been discounted to this level a few times before. The following bundles are on sale:

$5 movies on sale

In addition to the 007 features above, there are plenty of $5 movies on sale this weekend as usual. You’d typically pay $10 or more for these titles, all of which are returning to or at new all-time low prices. Here are some standout titles:

Jump over to Tuesday’s iTunes movie sale for even more deals on big names like Star Wars, LEGO, various bundles, and additional price drops alongside yesterday’s Halloween price drops. Apple also has a big TV show promotion on-going that’s worth a look, as well. You’ll find even more deals in our media guide from various other services.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp