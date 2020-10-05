BenQ 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor hits $550 (Save $200), more from $165

Amazon currently offers the BenQ EX3501R 34-inch UltraWide Curved QHD Monitor for $549.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Having originally retailed for $899, we’ve more recently been seeing it trend at $750 with today’s offer saving you $200, beating our previous mention by $50, and marking the best we’ve seen in over 5-months. Sporting a 34-inch curved 1440p display, BenQ’s monitor also packs HDR as well as 100% coverage of the sRGB color space for those doing more creative-leaning tasks. Gamers on the other hand will appreciate its 100Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. Plus, you’ll also find USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs for pairing with your machine. Over 385 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more monitor deals from $165.

Other notable monitor deals include:

If you’ll be pairing your MacBook with any of these monitors, picking up the Twelve South BookArc is a must-have accessory, especially now that it’s 20% off. This stylish stand is now down to $48, delivering a sleek way to organize your workstation. There’s even more ways to enhance a work from home or back to school setup in our Mac accessories guide.

BenQ 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor features:

With an 1800R curvature, the EX3501R 35″ 21:9 Curved LCD Monitor from BenQ is designed to offer the viewer an all-encompassing, cinematic viewing experience. In addition to the curvature of the screen, this monitor also features a 21:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio to provide more screen space than traditional 16:9 displays.

