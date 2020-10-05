ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with extra sensors $179 today only ($300+ value)

Today only, Meh offers the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with two extra sensors for $179. Shipping costs $5 unless you have a membership. As a comparison, this bundle has $334 worth of original value with the thermostat usually going for $249 and the sensors listed at $85. This is a full-featured smart thermostat with HomeKit compatibility, a built-in Alexa speaker, and much more. It also ships with an extra room sensor, which is perfect for keeping track of temperatures in various areas of your home. This ensures that your space is evenly heated and cooled. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review. Add in the sensors to keep track of the temperature in even more areas of your home.

Save further and go with the ecobee3 lite smart thermostat for over $15 less. You’ll still be able to enjoy HomeKit compatibility along with automatic scheduling, and support for smart sensors throughout your home.

ecobee4 features:

SAVE MONEY: Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years (compared to a hold of 72 degrees).

ROOM SENSORS: Place them in the rooms that matter the most and have the temperature balanced throughout your whole home. Measuring both occupancy and temperature, sensors signal your ecobee Smart Thermostat to automatically switch to the right mode for comfort when you’re home or for savings when you’re not. One Room Sensor included, 2-pack sold separately

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough.

