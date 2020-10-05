Save up to 26% on Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSDs at all-time lows from $110

- Oct. 5th 2020 8:24 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 1TB Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. Typically fetching $230, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s recently-released T7 Touch SSD delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds in a portable form-factor that’s shock-resistant and can withstand drops of up to 6-feet. You’ll also benefit from USB-C connectivity so it can pair with a Mac or iPad right out of the box, and a built-in finger print sensor completes the package for adding some security features into the mix. Over 870 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the 1TB capacity featured above isn’t going to cut it, Amazon also has the Samsung T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD for $319.99. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new low. You’ll find the same feature set here as above, but with double the storage. Or just opt for the 500GB model at $109.99, scoring you a $20 savings from the going rate and matching the Amazon low.

We’re also still tracking an Amazon low on Lexar’s fingerprint-secured 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive at $40 for those who don’t need quite as much storage as the Samsung offerings above. But if it’s storage for your setup at home, QNAP’s latest 6-Bay NAS is currently down to a new all-time low as well at $121 off. This model packs dual 2.5GbE ports and is down to $649.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go