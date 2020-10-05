Save up to 26% on Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSDs at all-time lows from $110

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 1TB Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. Typically fetching $230, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s recently-released T7 Touch SSD delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds in a portable form-factor that’s shock-resistant and can withstand drops of up to 6-feet. You’ll also benefit from USB-C connectivity so it can pair with a Mac or iPad right out of the box, and a built-in finger print sensor completes the package for adding some security features into the mix. Over 870 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If the 1TB capacity featured above isn’t going to cut it, Amazon also has the Samsung T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD for $319.99. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new low. You’ll find the same feature set here as above, but with double the storage. Or just opt for the 500GB model at $109.99, scoring you a $20 savings from the going rate and matching the Amazon low.

We’re also still tracking an Amazon low on Lexar’s fingerprint-secured 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive at $40 for those who don’t need quite as much storage as the Samsung offerings above. But if it’s storage for your setup at home, QNAP’s latest 6-Bay NAS is currently down to a new all-time low as well at $121 off. This model packs dual 2.5GbE ports and is down to $649.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

