QNAP’s latest 6-Bay NAS has dual 2.5GbE ports at $649 (New low, save $121)

Amazon is currently offering the QNAP TS-653D-4G 6 Bay NAS for $649 shipped. Also available at Adorama. Having dropped from $770, today’s offer is good for only the second price cut we’ve seen, amounts to 15% in savings, and marks a new all-time low. As QNAP’s latest flagship NAS, the 6-Bay TS-653D delivers high-end performance with upwards of 96TB of raw storage. It rocks a quad-core 2GHz processor with 4GB of upgradable RAM alongside PCIe Gen 2 slot. You’ll find a total of five USB 3.0 ports throughout, but the big perk here connectivity wise is a pair 2.5Gb Ethernet ports for achieving up to 498MB/s transfer speeds. It can also handle 4K transcoding, making it a great option for running Plex with an HDMI output. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

A more affordable alternative to consider would be going with Synology’s 1-Bay DS120j NAS at $100. This option will only hold a single hard drive, rather than six like the lead deal, but it’s a much lower price point to consider for getting in the NAS game for the first time. So if you won’t be putting 96TB of storage to use, it’s definitely worth considering this one instead.

Don’t forget that alongside the 6-bay NAS, we’re also seeing several other offerings from QNAP priced from $300. Those include its latest 4-bay NAS that sports 4K transcoding at $499, and more. Then go check out this discounted Kingston 120GB Internal SSD at $20 and Lexar’s fingerprint-secured 128GB USB 3.0 flash drive for $40.

QNAP TS-653D 6-Bay NAS features:

The new-gen Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) trend has driven higher bandwidth demands for wired and wireless network connections. By integrating Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-653D not only provides modern businesses an excellent NAS solution to upgrade to 2.5GbE environments for productive daily backup/restore tasks, but also provides gamers with ample storage for their vast game collections.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!