WD’s 4TB My Passport USB 3.2 Portable Hard Drive is down to $90 (Save 22%)

Staples is currently offering the WD My Passport 4TB USB 3.2 Portable Hard Drive for $89.99 shipped in Sky Blue or Red when code 73527 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $116 going rate at Amazon, today’s offer beats the all-time low there by $4 and is the best we’ve seen to date. Delivering 4TB of portable storage, WD’s My Passport drive packs USB 3.2 connectivity for upwards of 5Gb/s transfers. There’s also a compact form-factor that won’t hog too much room on your desk or in a backpack that comes in your choice of two colors. A 3-year warranty completes the package. Over 14,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Save even more by dropping down to the 2TB version of WD’s My Passport portable hard drive. While you’ll only be getting half the storage as the lead deal, the $65 price tag is certainly a more affordable way to add some additional space to your workstation. There’s also the same 4.6/5 star rating and 3-year warranty here, as well.

Or if you’re looking to grab a new solid-state drive instead, we’re currently seeing Samsung’s new T7 Touch offerings at up to 26% off. Having dropped to all-time low prices at Amazon, you’ll be able to score one of the SSDs from $110. Then go swing by our Mac accessories guide for even more deals to elevate your setup.

WD My Passport 4TB USB 3.2 Drive features:

Every journey needs a passport. The My Passport drive is trusted, portable storage that gives you the confidence and freedom to drive forward in life. With a new, stylish design that fits in the palm of your hand, there’s space to store, organize, and share your photos, videos, music, and documents. Perfectly paired with WD Backup software and password protection, the My Passport drive helps keep your digital life’s contents safe.

