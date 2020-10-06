iPhone X 256GB offers an edge-to-edge OLED display for $430 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPhone X 256GB in refurbished condition for $429.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this device originally sold for $1,149 and today’s offer is the second-best refurbished price we’ve tracked all-time from trusted retailers. Apple currently charges $699 for a refurb. iPhone X sports Apple’s first edge-to-edge OLED display along with FaceID, a TrueDepth camera, and more. Although new iPhones are just around the corner, iPhone X is still a solid buy packed with technology. You can count on this device receiving software updates from Apple for years to come, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.

With your savings, be sure to pick up an iPhone X case. We recommend this option from Spigen that has a minimalist design and available in various finishes. It’s a great way to add some extra protection without adding notable bulk to the mix along the way.

Make sure you also jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more. Amongst a variety of on-going notable deals is the new 10.2-inch iPad, which is currently being discounted from $299.

More on iPhone X:

Apple’s vision has always been to create an iPhone that is entirely screen. One so immersive the device itself disappears into the experience. And so intelligent it can respond to a tap, your voice, and even a glance. With iPhone X, that vision is now a reality.

