iPhone XR is $399 with pre-paid service (Save $200)

Walmart offers Apple’s iPhone XR 64GB on Straight Talk Wireless for $399 shipped. As a comparison, this device originally sold for $749 but is listed at $599 these days. This offer is a match of our previous pre-paid mention a few months back, as well as the best non-trade-in deal we’ve seen. Notable iPhone XR features include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and water-resistance to 1-meter. You’ll find 12 and 7MP cameras here, along with support for FaceID and wireless charging. Check out our previous review coverage for more details on this affordable iPhone.

Make the most of your purchase today and grab a Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case to show off your new iPhone’s beautiful colors. At just $12, it’s an easy way to add a bit more protection to your setup. The slim design also won’t bring too much bulk to your setup, either.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. Just today we spotted nearly $100 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, which is in line with some of the best offers we’ve tracked in 2020. You’ll also want to check out yesterday’s iTunes movie sale, while you’re at it.

iPhone XR features:

6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

