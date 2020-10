Take nearly $100 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air for a limited time

Amazon is taking $99.01 off various MacBook Air models, bringing the 512GB variant down to $1,199.99 shipped. That matches our mentions previously in 2020 and is the best around. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 512GB of storage or more. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices to your new MacBook Air. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers extra I/O for $26. This is a great way to transfer data between older hard drives or create a permanent docking station with accessories you’ve not yet upgraded to USB-C.

Jump over to our Apple guide for additional deals on Macs, first-party accessories, and more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

Force Touch trackpad

