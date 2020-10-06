Apple discounts bundles across ever genre, 4K films from $5, more starting at $1

- Oct. 6th 2020 8:54 am ET

Apple rolls into Tuesday with a fresh batch of movie deals today headlined by a number of multi-film bundles on sale. All of these titles will become a permanent part of your library, making it a great time to load up on fresh content as colder months roll in. You’ll find all that and more just below the break.

Must-watch movie bundles on sale

Apple has a number of $20 movie bundles discounted from $40 during today’s sale. Here are some of our top picks:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Assistant, which typically goes for over $5. Starring Julia Garner, this film has collected a stellar 92% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating.

