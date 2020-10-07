If Slack isn’t already popping up in your life enough, today a new collaboration with Cole Haan is looking to boost that. Debuting as a lineup of new shoes, the Slack Generation ZERØGRAND from Cole Haan brings Slack’s logo to your wardrobe in a variety of styles. Head below the fold for all the details on how to grab these limited-edition kicks for yourself.

Cole Haan debuts new Slack ZERØGRAND shoes

As just the latest in a long line of unique footwear this year, Cole Haan is getting in on the action by collaborating with Slack on a series of its signature ZERØGRAND sneakers. Debuting in four styles, each of the new kicks sports a two-tone palette that highlight one of the colors found in Slack’s logo. So you’ll be able to grab a pair of blue, green, red, or yellow shoes with a bright white finish.

The Slack Generation ZERØGRAND all have colorful soles that are complemented by the accenting. There’s trim along the top that matches each style’s color and carries over to the shoelaces. Colors aside, the big giveaway are the Slack logos on the heels. Otherwise, Cole Haan has been able to blend the Slack branding into the collection quite well.

Other features that Cole Haan are accustomed to including in its ZERØGRAND lineup are of course making the cut on its Slack collaboration as well. There’s still the same “innovative lacing system” that’s been a staple for years, which allows you to easily slip the sneakers on and off. The tops of the sneakers also sport breathable Stitchlite material.

Now available for purchase

Those looking to add a bit of Slack flair into their wardrobes can currently pick up all four styles of Cole Haan sneaker directly from its online storefront. Pricing is $120 across the board, and right now, just about all of the sizes are in stock across the various styles and are shipping.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you ask me, I see Slack’s logo more than enough each day to want to bring it into my wardrobe as well. But the sneakers themselves aren’t half bad. The designs are pretty eye catching in their own right, even without considering that these Cole Haan shoes sport Slack’s graces. Sure, $120 may be a lot for a pair for these sneakers, but if they do pique your interest, best lock them in now before the limited-edition collaboration comes to an end.

