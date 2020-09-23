After plenty of other new releases this week, LEGO is stepping outside of its usual comfort zone to unveil a new collaboration with adidas. Dropping as part of the brands A-Z project, a unique new pair of sneakers will be arriving later this week complete with an undeniably LEGO design, integrated studs, and more. Head below for a closer look and all the details on scoring this limited-edition pair of kicks for yourself.

LEGO teams up with adidas for a new pair of kicks

After collaborating with Levi’s on a collection of jeans, hoodies, and other apparel, LEGO is continuing to upgrade your wardrobe with its latest partner ship. This time around, the brand is focusing on giving some fresh stylings to your footwear with some help from adidas.

Debuting as a bold take on the classic adidas ZX 8000 design, the new collaboration with LEGO brings its own stylings into the mix. You’ll find a multicolor mesh material paired with a rubber outsole and LEGO studs on the heel.

That refreshed theming carries over into the tongue tabs, which bring the iconic red and yellow colors, as well as the LEGO logo onto your kicks. You’ll be able to choose between six different colored lace options, and interchangeable LEGO brick lace jewels rounds out some of the highlights on the shoes themselves. The same bold design cues carry over to the packaging, with a box that looks as though it’s been assembled out of bricks.

Dropping later this week

The new LEGO adidas ZX8000 sneakers will be launching later this week on September 25. You’ll be able to get them exclusively through the adidas smartphone app. If you’re unfamiliar with the world of streetwear and sneaker drops, expect these limited-edition releases to fly off the virtual shelves. Pricing is set at $130 per pair, and the listing will go live on Friday at 9:30 a.m. EDT. So if you’re looking to bring these home, be sure to set a reminder.

9to5Toys’ Take

Over the years, I’ve been more and more interested in the streetwear and sneaker market, and now the LEGO collaboration with adidas brings that full circle. The ZX 8000 Silhouette isn’t exactly the best-looking shoe out there by any means, but the fusion of iconic LEGO bricks with the signature adidas style works in my book. I can easily see these selling out near-instantly, making these sneakers not only the most unique LEGO release of the year, but arguably the most coveted as well.

