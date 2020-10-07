The North Face is known for its high-quality apparel for all seasons, and it has a new collection for fall. The North Face’s new line has trendy layers including jackets, flannels, sweatshirts, hiking boots, beanies, and much more. Prices start at just $25, which is great for holiday gifting, too. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from The North Face’s Fall collection.

The North Face Men’s Items

Flannel shirts are a must-have for fall, and The North Face has an array of stylish options that will keep you nice and warm. The men’s Hayden Pass 2.0 Shirt is our top pick from this collection. Flannel shirts are so versatile to dress up or down. I also really like the color hues of this shirt, and the front pocket also adds a stylish touch. Flannel shirts are also great to flayer under jackets or vests too.

Another favorite from this collection for men is the Jester Jacket. It’s lightweight, highly-packable, and reversible. This means that you’re really getting two jackets in one. I also really like that one side is quilted and the other is not. This gives you options. and the bomber style is also flattering on an array of body types. This jacket will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe, and it’s priced at $149.

Hiking boots are not only trendy for the fall season, but they’re also really stylish. The Back to Berkley Mid Hiking Boots are waterproof, breathable, and designed to promote comfort. They also come in three color options and will pair perfectly with jeans, khakis, or sweatpants alike.

The North Face Women’s

Beanies are another popular trend for the fall season, and The North Face has several great options. For women, the Triple Cable Beanie is made of a thick yarn to help keep your ears warm and has a fashionable pom at the top. It’s priced at just $35 and comes in several color options.

We recently covered how popular sherpa items are, and The North Face’s Fleece Vest is a wonderful option for fall. This cozy vest is priced at $79 and features a waterproof shell. It’s a great option to help keep you warm in cold weather, and it has large pockets to also help keep your hands toasty. Plus, you can choose from four color options.

