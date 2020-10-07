TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Router System drops to $150, more from $15

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router 3-Pack for $149.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Down from $180, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen in over 3-months and comes within $12 of the all-time low. Delivering upwards of 5,500-square feet of coverage, this mesh Wi-Fi system pairs three routers together in order to blanket your home in 802.11ac connectivity. That’s on top of up to 1,167Mb/s speeds, support for 100 connected devices so even smart home owners are covered, and wired backhaul capabilities with the built-in Ethernet ports. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $15.

Other networking deals at Amazon include:

We’re also still tracking a 25% discount on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro 802.11ac Router, which brings a gaming emphasis to your network with console prioritization and more at $149. And don’t forget to check out NETGEAR’s newest Orbi release, which combines a Wi-Fi 6 and DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem as the first of its kind. Get all the details right here.

TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh Router System features:

Get fast and seamless WiFi throughout your home. 3 Deco M4 units work together to create a single network that provides coverage up to 5,500 sq. ft, so you can keep your devices connected even as you move around. Enjoy smooth streaming and gaming from your bedroom to your backyard with no additional work.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!