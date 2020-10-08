Latest iPad Pros return to Amazon all-time low prices from $750

Amazon is rolling out discounts on Apple’s latest iPad Pro this morning, headlined by the 11-inch Wi-Fi model that’s on sale from $749.99. Free shipping is available for all. Down from the usual $799, today’s deal matches the previous Amazon all-time low price and is amongst the best we’ve seen anywhere. Prefer a larger display? The 12.9-inch variant is also discounted from $949 as part of this sale, which takes $50 off various models.

Apple’s 2020 iPad Pro features a new camera system with 12 and 10MP lenses and LiDAR scanner support on the back. Face ID is another standout here, doing away with any physical buttons for an even sleeker design. USB-C connectivity, 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 10-hours of battery life round out the list of notable specs. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Want to save further? Amazon is discounting a handful of Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad models headlined by the Wi-Fi 32GB model at $299. Apple recently unveiled its latest generation of the popular 10.2-inch iPad with various upgrades, including the A12 Bionic Chip, support for Apple Pencil, and dual 8 and 1.2MP cameras.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. Just this week we spotted nearly $100 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, which is in line with some of the best offers we’ve tracked in 2020.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner
  • 7MP TrueDepth front camera
  • Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
  • Four speaker audio and five studio-quality microphones
  • 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6

