Today LEGO is rolling out a new double VIP points promotion as we gear up for the holiday shopping season. That’s not all, as it’s giving fans who missed out on the limited launch of its adidas shoes a chance to score themselves a pair of the unique collaboration. Head below for all the details on the new LEGO double points promotion and how to enter the adidas sneaker giveaway.

LEGO launches new double VIP points promotion

LEGO is launching its latest promotion today, giving shoppers double points on its entire collection of sets. While we occasionally see more limited offers on select themes, we rarely get a chance to lock-in twice the credits on everything LEGO offers. In order to earn the rewards you’ll need to be signed up as a VIP member, but it’s free to do so. On top of earning rewards, you also get early access to sets and even the chance to score some hard-to-get releases, but more on that below.

Many of the LEGO-exclusive kits, like the new Diagon Alley, 1989 Batmobile, A-wing Starfighter, Pirates of Barracuda Bay, and other sets rarely see discounts themselves. So the double points promotion from LEGO is a great way to score some extra cashback. It effectively equates to getting 10% of your order applied into LEGO credit to use the next time around, which is ideal for loading up on kits ahead of the holidays. The promotion is slated to run through October 20, giving you plenty of time to shop everything LEGO has to offer.

Get a chance to score the limited adidas sneakers

That’s not all LEGO has in store for its VIP members today, as you’ll now have a chance to score a free pair of its recently released kicks. Toward the end of September, we got a first look at LEGO’s collaboration with adidas. After selling out immediately, it’s been impossible for LEGO fans to score themselves a pair of the sneakers without shelling out way more than the original retail price on resell sites. But now, there’s another chance to secure the unique pieces of footwear, and for virtually free at that.

All VIP members will need to do in order to secure their chance at winning the limited-edition LEGO adidas shoes is head over to the rewards landing page here and spend 50 points to enter the ongoing sweepstakes. You’ll be able to enter multiple times with various sizes. But be sure to lock things in now, as the LEGO adidas giveaway ends on October 11.

If you’re already taking advantage of the double points promotion noted above, then you’ll have no problem securing the required points to lock-in an entry to the raffle. But if you’re just signing up to be a VIP member for the first time and want to enter without shelling out some cash, you can earn points by liking them on social media and filling out some other forms. But more on that right here.

