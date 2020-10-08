Upgrade your workstation with LG, Samsung, and Acer monitors from $230

- Oct. 8th 2020 11:15 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the LG 32QN600-B 32-inch 1440p Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 1440p panel, LG’s 32-inch monitor packs HDR 10 support and a frameless design. Its 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum makes this an ideal upgrade for photoshop users and the like, while its AMD FreeSync compatibility will appeal to gamers as well. You’ll also find two HDMI inputs for connecting with your machine. Over 480 customers have left 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $230.

Other notable monitor deals:

If you’re more of a Dell fan, a selection of its monitors are currently up to 25% off with bundled $100 gift cards sweetening the pot. Prices start at $220 and you can check out some of our top picks right here. Then dive into all of the other battlestation upgrades that are on sale in our PC gaming guide.

LG 32-inch 1440p Monitor features:

The LG 32QN600-B 32″ 16:9 HDR FreeSync IPS Monitor is well suited for entertainment thanks to its large 32″ screen size and HDR10 content support. Its 2560 x 1440 resolution offers crisp, clear details while its IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel provides users with vivid colors and wide 178° viewing angles. Combined with a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, 350 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for 1.07 billion colors, HDR10 movies and games will feel even more immersive.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals LG

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go