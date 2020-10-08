Upgrade your workstation with LG, Samsung, and Acer monitors from $230

Amazon currently offers the LG 32QN600-B 32-inch 1440p Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 1440p panel, LG’s 32-inch monitor packs HDR 10 support and a frameless design. Its 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum makes this an ideal upgrade for photoshop users and the like, while its AMD FreeSync compatibility will appeal to gamers as well. You’ll also find two HDMI inputs for connecting with your machine. Over 480 customers have left 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $230.

Other notable monitor deals:

If you’re more of a Dell fan, a selection of its monitors are currently up to 25% off with bundled $100 gift cards sweetening the pot. Prices start at $220 and you can check out some of our top picks right here. Then dive into all of the other battlestation upgrades that are on sale in our PC gaming guide.

LG 32-inch 1440p Monitor features:

The LG 32QN600-B 32″ 16:9 HDR FreeSync IPS Monitor is well suited for entertainment thanks to its large 32″ screen size and HDR10 content support. Its 2560 x 1440 resolution offers crisp, clear details while its IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel provides users with vivid colors and wide 178° viewing angles. Combined with a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, 350 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for 1.07 billion colors, HDR10 movies and games will feel even more immersive.

