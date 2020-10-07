Dell is currently taking up to 25% off a selection of its monitors while also bundling in a $100 gift card with prices starting at $220 shipped. Our top pick amongst all of the offers falls to the Dell UltraSharp 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor for $434.99. Down from its $500 going rate at Best Buy, today’s offer is $19 under the Amazon all-time low and marking a new all-time low. With the added credit, you’re saving nearly 28% and scoring the best value to date. This 27-inch monitor brings plenty of additional screen real estate to your setup with a 1440p resolution, frameless design, height-adjustable stand. It comes equipped with 99% sRGB coverage for creative tasks and on top of its USB-C connectivity, you’ll also find DisplayPort, HDMI, a USB 3.0 hub, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the fold for additional Dell monitor deals, including UltraWides, gaming monitors, and more.

All of the discounted monitors from Dell in today’s sale include a $100 digital credit, just like the featured deal. So be sure to shop the rest of our top picks below.

Other notable Dell monitor deals:

While you’re looking to overhaul the desk setup, be sure to give our PC gaming guide a look. We’re currently tracking a $200 discount on BenQ 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor, which is now down to $550. That’s on top of Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 at $300 off, as well. Then be sure to go check out NZXT’s new N7 Z490 motherboard which was just unveiled this morning.

Dell 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor features:

Upgrade your computing setup with this Dell UltraSharp monitor. The 27-inch QHD display and IPS technology offer lifelike visuals, while the 99 percent coverage on the sRGB spectrum supports rich color reproduction. This Dell UltraSharp monitor features a USB-C port for ultrafast charging and the adjustable design supports personalized comfort.

