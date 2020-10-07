Dell takes up to 25% off monitors with bundled $100 gift cards from $220

- Oct. 7th 2020 1:29 pm ET

0

Dell is currently taking up to 25% off a selection of its monitors while also bundling in a $100 gift card with prices starting at $220 shipped. Our top pick amongst all of the offers falls to the Dell UltraSharp 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor for $434.99. Down from its $500 going rate at Best Buy, today’s offer is $19 under the Amazon all-time low and marking a new all-time low. With the added credit, you’re saving nearly 28% and scoring the best value to date. This 27-inch monitor brings plenty of additional screen real estate to your setup with a 1440p resolution, frameless design, height-adjustable stand. It comes equipped with 99% sRGB coverage for creative tasks and on top of its USB-C connectivity, you’ll also find DisplayPort, HDMI, a USB 3.0 hub, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the fold for additional Dell monitor deals, including UltraWides, gaming monitors, and more.

All of the discounted monitors from Dell in today’s sale include a $100 digital credit, just like the featured deal. So be sure to shop the rest of our top picks below.

Other notable Dell monitor deals:

While you’re looking to overhaul the desk setup, be sure to give our PC gaming guide a look. We’re currently tracking a $200 discount on BenQ 34-inch UltraWide Curved Monitor, which is now down to $550. That’s on top of Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13 at $300 off, as well. Then be sure to go check out NZXT’s new N7 Z490 motherboard which was just unveiled this morning.

Dell 27-inch 1440p USB-C Monitor features:

Upgrade your computing setup with this Dell UltraSharp monitor. The 27-inch QHD display and IPS technology offer lifelike visuals, while the 99 percent coverage on the sRGB spectrum supports rich color reproduction. This Dell UltraSharp monitor features a USB-C port for ultrafast charging and the adjustable design supports personalized comfort.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lorex Home Center

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Dell

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go