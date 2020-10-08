NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro 802.11ac Gaming Router hits $237.50 (Save 21%), more

Amazon offers the NETGEAR XR500 Nighthawk Pro 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $237.49 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $300, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, marks the best we’ve seen since February, and is the second-best to date at Amazon. With customizable features geared towards elevating your game, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk Pro router delivers an ideal network upgrade for PC users or those picking up next-generation consoles. Alongside up to 2.6Gb/s speeds, other notable features here include bandwidth allocation, a customizable geofilter, a built-in VPN, and more. There’s also network monitoring functionality and four Gigabit Ethernet ports to round out the notable features. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other networking deals at Amazon:

While you’re looking to elevate your network, TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac System is worth a look now that it has been marked down to $150. Then upgrade your media server capabilities with this $40 discount on QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS, which is now on sale for $279.50.

NETGEAR XR500 Nighthawk Pro Router features:

Enjoy seamless connectivity when playing online games with this Netgear Nighthawk Pro gaming router. Local connection options and the ability to choose preferred servers help limit game lag, while the Internet utilization monitor lets you keep track of devices that might be using too much bandwidth. With a customizable dashboard, this Netgear Nighthawk Pro gaming router shows usage data and other key details so you can optimize your gaming experience.

