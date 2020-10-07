Kickstart your home media server with QNAP’s 2-Bay NAS at $279.50 (Save $40)

Amazon is currently offering the QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-Bay NAS for $279.49 shipped. Down from its $320 going rate, today’s offer amounts to over $40 in savings and marks a new all-time low. QNAP’s 2-bay NAS is ideal for setting up a Time Machine server for routine backups as well as storing other media in your collection with upwards of 982MB/s transfer speeds. Each of the bays support up to 16TB hard drives for 32TB of overall raw storage, and this model comes outfitted with 2GB of RAM that can be upgraded to 8GB down the line. Alongside an HDMI output, there’s also two USB 3.0 and three USB 2.0 ports. And on top of built-in Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, there’s also a PCIe slot for adding 10Gb networking or a M.2 solid-state cache. Over 265 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the more expansive storage pool offered by the lead deal is a little much for your needs, going with Synology’s 1-Bay DS120j NAS at $100 might be a better call. This option will only hold a single hard drive, rather than two like the lead deal, but it’s a much lower price point to consider for getting in the NAS game for the first time.

Or if you’d just prefer to add some additional storage to your Mac, this morning we spotted the first discount on SanDisk’s all-new 1TB Extreme Portable SSD. Having just been announced last week, it is now down to a low of $170. That’s on top of this discount on WD’s My Passport Hard Drive, which is now down to $90.

QNAP 2-Bay NAS features:

Securely expand your network storage capacity with the QNAP TS-251D-2G 2-Bay NAS Enclosure, which supports up to two hot-swappable 3.5″ or 2.5″ SATA III drives that can be set up in RAID 0, 1, JBOD, or Single configuration. Powered by an Intel Celeron dual-core processor with 2GB of DDR4 memory, this 2-bay NAS enclosure is designed to efficiently back up your data, share files, and stream 4K media to connected users with a maximum read and write speed of 982 MB/s and 892 MB/s, respectively.

