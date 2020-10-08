Racing fans can snag PDP’s Mario Kart Deluxe Case for $12 (Save 40%)

Amazon is offering the PDP Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Deluxe Travel Case for $11.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 40% off the typical rate and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re a Mario Kart fan, this Nintendo-licensed case is a great way to show off your love for the game. Not only can it hold your Switch with Joy-Con controllers, you’ll also find room for five game cards. Padding throughout ensures that your beloved console’s screen will remain safe and sound as you haul it from one place to another. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If cartridge storage is your primary concern, be sure to check out Funlab’s Aluminum Pokémon Case at $9. It sports fun styling and wields enough storage for up to six games. Form-fitting rubber slots protect and securely keep your cartridges held in place.

Show off your love for Mario games in general with PDP’s Pixel Pals Super Mario World Figure. It’s on sale for $19.50 right now, a price that shaves 20% off what you’d typically spend. Once powered by AAA batteries, this unit lights up a 16-bit version of Mario, making it a fun option to add to your office or game room.

PDP Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Deluxe Travel Case features:

Officially licensed by Nintendo

Protective console case with 3D molded details

Secures console with or without joycons attached

Stores up to 5 game cards, while additional case padding protects your console’s screen

