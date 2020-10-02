PowerA’s Mario-themed Everywhere Switch Messenger Bag drops to $29 (Reg. $35)

- Oct. 2nd 2020 1:07 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA Super Mario Bros. Everywhere Messenger Bag for $29 shipped. Also at Walmart for the same price. Down from its $35 going rate, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen since April and the second-best price of the year. Delivering a convenient way to tout around all of your Switch gear, the PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag comes decked out in Mario Bros. detailing. Alongside a depiction of World 1-1, you’re also looking at some insignias printed on the inside with room to store the console itself alongside extra controllers, cables, and the dock. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 350 customers. 

Bring similar Mario theming to just the Switch itself by picking up PowerA’s Protection Kit for $13 at Amazon. This offering doesn’t pack the same carrying space as the lead bag, but will surround your Switch with a hard shell design adorned with some 8bit Mario stylings. There’s also room for nine game cards and an included screen protector to complete the package.

We’re also still tracking a series of deals on a collection of Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $8. So whether you’re in the market for a new controller or case, there are plenty of options on sale to consider. Then dive into our review of the new Super Mario All-Stars collection, as well as this morning’s roundup of the best game deals.

PowerA Everywhere Messenger Bag features:

The Officially Licensed everywhere messenger bag with Super Mario Bros. Design stores the complete Nintendo Switch system for easy portability. It features a bonus Slim case to protect and carry the Console in handheld mode, padded compartments for cables and Stand, zippered back pocket, a rugged rubberized carrying handle, and adjustable padded shoulder strap.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

