Score Razer’s Hammerhead USB-C Earbuds with ANC for a low of $40 (Save 60%)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Razer Hammerhead USB-C ANC Earbuds for $39.99 shipped. Down from the usual $100 going rate, today’s offer beats Amazon’s competing sale price by $43, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering active noise cancellation in a corded USB-C form-factor, these earbuds from Razer help block out the ambient sound around you when it’s time to focus. Alongside an aluminum construction and braided cable, there’s also custom-tuned drivers, an in-line remote with microphone, and foam ear tips to complete the package. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers. Head below for more.

Going with Samsung’s EKG USB-C Earbuds at $17 is a great way to save some extra cash if paying a premium for ANC isn’t a must. You’ll find an overall similar corded design here with an in-line remote and the same USB-C connectivity, but in a more affordable package. Not to mention a 4.2/5 star rating from over 1,800 customers.

If you’d prefer the true wireless feature set over ANC functionality in the lead deal, we’re still tracking one of the best prices yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Buds. Having dropped by 32% from its going rate, you can score these earbuds for $75 right now. That’s alongside everything else in our headphones guide right now.

Razer Hammerhead USB-C ANC Earbuds features:

The Razer Hammerhead USB-C ANC delivers style and audio fidelity for your USB-C devices. Experience quality bass on the go with a custom-tuned digital-to-analog (DAC) converter with 24-bit audio. Filter out the bustle of the streets and enjoy full audio immersion with the USB-C powered active noise cancelling. Walk out in style and feel total control with the earphone’s aluminum body, braided cables and easy access in-line controls.

