Samsung’s Galaxy Buds drop to one of the best prices yet at $75 (Save 32%)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $74.99 shipped. Down from the $110 you’d pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats the all-time low there by $15, and is one of the best we’ve seen to date. Sporting a truly wireless form-factor, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are a great companion to its handsets, as well as a variety of other devices. On top of its 6-hour playback on a single charge, the companion charging case brings an extra seven into the mix. Plus, there’s also AKG drivers, splash-resistance, and more. Over 26,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you go with the Anker Soundcore Life P2 earbuds instead. This alternative enters with a more affordable $48 price tag, but ditches the more premium build and design found in the lead deal. Though you’ll still enjoy a true wireless form-factor, IPX7 water-resistance, and 7-hour battery life. Not to mention, a 4.2/5 star rating from over 25,000 customers.

Or just swing by this morning’s Gold Box sale to save upwards of 40% on a selection of true wireless earbuds starting at $28. Our headphones guide has even more deals to consider, including a new all-time low on the workout-ready Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds at $130. Plus, you’ll want to dive into our coverage of the new Nuraphone release, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features:

Upgrade your audio entertainment with these Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones. Optimized drivers offer enveloping bass and a wide range of sounds, while Bluetooth technology makes for convenient wireless connectivity.

