Ditch the unhealthy oil, this steel air fryer is 50% off today at $40 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Bella Pro Series 4.3-quart Analog Air Fryer for $39.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive regularly fetches $80 and is now at 50% off for today only. Alongside the stainless steel housing, this model features a 4.3-quart capacity, which amounts to about 3.5-pounds of golden crisp food, without all of the oil. The dishwasher-safe crisping tray and pan are easy to clean, while the adjustable thermostat allows for custom recipes and the like. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you will find the popular Ninja Air Fryer starting from around $88 via Amazon third-party sellers right now, today’s offer is still well-under that price. In fact both the smaller AmazonBasics model and the usually rock-bottom Chefman TurboFry are both sitting at above $50 right now, making today’s lead deal one of the most affordable options out there right (from a brand you can trust).

Speaking of kitchenware deals, we are still tracking huge price drops on the popular Anova sous vide cookers as well as via Le Cresuet’s Stainless Steel Sale at up to 45% off. There are also some Keurig coffee makers on sale today and you’ll find even more in our home goods deal hub.

More on the Bella Pro Series 4.3-quart Analog Air Fryer:

Prepare healthy and delicious meals with this 4.3-qt. Bella Pro Series Analog Air Fryer. The 1400W stainless steel heating element provides fast cooking, and Circular Heat technology distributes heat for evenly cooked fries and chicken. This Bella Pro Series air fryer has a 30-minute automatic timer for scheduling shutoff, and the dishwasher safe pan and crisping tray offer easy cleanup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!